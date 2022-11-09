John P. Sauerland Sells 25,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PGR opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $130.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

