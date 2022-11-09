Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,560 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Morningstar

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

