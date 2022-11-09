John Chen Sells 554,606 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 554,606 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$3,203,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,245,455.27.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.49 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$216.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackBerry Company Profile

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price objective for the company.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

