Brian S. Brickhouse Sells 27,438 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.