Michael P. Spears Sells 13,658 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Insulet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $304.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.95. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

