Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director Sells 3,193,127 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

