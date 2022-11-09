Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 205,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.16. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

