The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 135,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

