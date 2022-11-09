Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells 235,000 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

