Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 205,000 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $36.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

