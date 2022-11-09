Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $249.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $300.23.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

