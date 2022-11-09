Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 104.40%.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.88. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

