Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

