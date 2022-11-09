Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.