Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after acquiring an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

