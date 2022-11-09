Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $20.75

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,572 shares of company stock worth $2,969,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.19 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

