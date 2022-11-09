Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

