International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.72.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 30.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

