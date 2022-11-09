Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $92.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verbund from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verbund from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.62 on Friday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

