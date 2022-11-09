Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $157.59

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.61.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 99,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

