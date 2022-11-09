Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target at $27.42

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

PFHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 3.1 %

ProFrac stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter worth $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.