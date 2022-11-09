Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,491,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Trading Up 15.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.