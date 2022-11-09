Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Cut by Analyst

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

HZNP stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

