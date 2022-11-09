Reviewing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) & Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.12% 36.68% 10.94% Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.02 $553.54 million $1.40 10.61 Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 1 9 0 2.90 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. In addition, the company licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Further, it sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores, and other third-party retail locations. The company also operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

