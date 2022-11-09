Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Financial Comparison

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 MFA Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out -79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 11.17 $85.58 million $1.23 21.59 MFA Financial $362.30 million 2.87 $328.87 million ($2.22) -4.60

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.13% 9.86% 4.92% MFA Financial -43.60% -2.05% -0.49%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats MFA Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.