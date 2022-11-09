Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $672.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $482.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

