Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $63.14

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.05.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
