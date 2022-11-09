Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $63.14

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000.

GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

