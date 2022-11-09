Head-To-Head Review: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) versus Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital One Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 4 9 0 2.57 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $142.13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.26 $12.39 billion $20.19 5.23 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.15 $24.01 million $5.40 8.69

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Capital One Financial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 23.84% 15.44% 1.95% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 32.94% 16.69% 1.26%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

