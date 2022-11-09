Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Financial Review

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tritium DCFC and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wallbox 0 1 10 0 2.91

Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 175.34%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than Wallbox.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tritium DCFC and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 3.39 -$127.56 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 11.28 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Tritium DCFC has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Tritium DCFC

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking lots, such as workplaces, fleets, and semi-public parking lots; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. In addition, it offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, maintenance, and charging network management services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.