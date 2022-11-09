Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $67.65

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.65.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Fortinet Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

