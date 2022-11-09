Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $118.00

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 0.3 %

Allegion stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.78.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 284.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.