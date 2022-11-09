Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFRGY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

