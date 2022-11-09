Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Financial Contrast

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos -7.93% -112.91% -11.20% Herbalife Nutrition 5.71% -24.55% 12.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cosmos and Herbalife Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife Nutrition 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Cosmos.

This table compares Cosmos and Herbalife Nutrition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos $56.24 million 0.04 -$7.96 million N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $5.80 billion 0.28 $447.20 million $3.04 5.38

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Cosmos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes, as well as has distribution centers in Greece and the United Kingdom; and operates a warehousing facility. It serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

