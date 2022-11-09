Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of PLXS opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $103.91.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,438,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,598. Insiders own 2.17% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

