Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO opened at $262.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.