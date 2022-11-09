Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLFF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

STLFF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

