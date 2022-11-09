Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.
AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Avnet Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.