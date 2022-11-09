Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Avnet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

