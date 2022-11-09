Research Solutions (RSSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million.

NASDAQ RSSS opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Research Solutions worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

