Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CRKN opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Separately, Dawson James lowered Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

