Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $24.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
