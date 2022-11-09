Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. On average, analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,422.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 181,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.