Barclays Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $124.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.64.

EXPE stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

