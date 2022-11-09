Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.