Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

NYSE ALK opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

