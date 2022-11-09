Oppenheimer Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $122.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

