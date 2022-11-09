Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Decreased by Oppenheimer

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS opened at $101.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.