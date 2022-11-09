Lam Research Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $9.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $9.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.87. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $444.86 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

