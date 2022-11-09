Pi Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Martinrea International Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a market cap of C$873.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$11.92.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

