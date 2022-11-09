CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.86.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.