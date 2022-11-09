Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered by Analyst

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Andersons in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. Andersons has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 801,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $519,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.