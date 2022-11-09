Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lowered by Analyst

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Andersons in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 801,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,885,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $330,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,893.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $519,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
