Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.08.

Shares of FLT opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

