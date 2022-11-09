Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Paycor HCM, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycor HCM in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYCR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.